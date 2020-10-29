Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK
Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/26/2020 - Final
AUCTION
This Week Last Reported
10/19/2020
Last Year
Total Receipts: 3,092 5,974 6,807
Feeder Cattle: 3,092(100.0%) 5,974(100.0%) 6,807(100.0%)
*** Add Close Updating with Actual Receipts. ***
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly 3.00-5.00 lower on limited comparable sales. To few comparable trades on calves for an accurate test, however a lower undertone is noted. Demand moderate. Quality average. A cold front swept across the trade area hampering livestock movement. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 44% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.
FEEDER CATTLE
STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;334;334;164.00;164.00
44;369-391;383;162.00-165.00;163.12
17;420-425;422;150.00-153.00;151.42
101;470-475;474;140.00-153.00;150.19
11;508;508;132.00;132.00
16;506;506;140.00;140.00;Unweaned
44;573-596;581;128.00-131.50;130.20
5;553;553;129.00;129.00;Unweaned
25;602;602;132.50;132.50
122;667-696;684;127.00-131.75;130.16
13;696;696;121.50;121.50;Unweaned
177;707-744;725;120.00-125.00;123.79
88;758-787;784;125.00-129.00;128.04
6;802;802;125.50;125.50
52;899;899;127.00;127.00
14;858;858;121.00;121.00;Unweaned
STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
9;363;363;148.00;148.00
12;440;440;139.00;139.00
28;479-495;486;121.00-129.00;124.08
5;460;460;120.00;120.00;Unweaned
10;542;542;126.00;126.00
5;518;518;124.00;124.00;Fleshy
62;550-598;566;123.00-128.00;125.61
30;606-633;625;124.50-129.50;126.85
21;639;639;116.00;116.00;ThinFleshed
44;611-617;614;115.50-126.00;121.09;Unweaned
118;661-680;663;118.00-127.00;125.89
111;702-746;715;117.00-129.00;121.50
9;773;773;113.00;113.00
16;782;782;109.00;109.00;Fleshy
44;818-820;819;119.00-119.50;119.14
12;875;875;119.50;119.50
5;1085;1085;104.00;104.00
STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
40;500-548;526;118.00-120.00;118.77
6;728;728;119.00;119.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
17;339;339;125.00;125.00
34;380-398;385;130.00-135.00;133.63
13;416-431;422;124.00-127.00;125.82
46;478-491;483;124.00-133.00;129.38
47;502-536;518;119.00-126.00;123.09
53;560-599;571;119.00-125.00;122.99
129;605-644;619;121.00-125.00;122.96
32;620;620;117.00;117.00;Fleshy
38;620-630;624;105.00-116.00;109.72;Unweaned
31;657-697;666;116.00-118.50;117.22
16;659-663;661;107.00-112.00;110.12;Unweaned
37;736;736;116.75;116.75
11;736;736;116.00;116.00;Fleshy
30;759-789;766;111.00-116.00;114.05
42;820-834;825;113.00-120.00;117.47
13;943;943;99.00;99.00
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
55;407-443;420;118.00-120.00;118.77
77;455-497;488;110.00-126.00;119.79
56;513-548;529;110.00-123.50;119.11
83;559-573;567;112.00-120.00;116.00
6;599;599;116.00;116.00;Unweaned
40;634-641;638;113.00-114.00;113.30
9;632;632;112.00;112.00;Unweaned
51;659-681;668;112.00-119.00;117.11
19;749;749;116.00;116.00
22;775-796;781;105.00-113.50;111.14
7;834;834;110.00;110.00
5;944;944;103.50;103.50
HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
7;346;346;118.00;118.00
6;535;535;104.00;104.00
19;619-630;626;108.00-109.00;108.36
20;842;842;105.50;105.50;Fleshy
10;904;904;93.50;93.50
BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
8;274;274;158.00;158.00
6;408;408;143.00;143.00
11;590;590;123.50;123.50
6;704;704;115.00;115.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
4;313;313;145.00;145.00
9;587;587;119.50;119.50;Unweaned
8;611;611;111.50;111.50
5;606;606;109.00;109.00;Unweaned
5;700;700;104.00;104.00
BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)
Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price
6;614;614;116.00;116.00;Unweaned