Oklahoma National Stockyards Feeder Cattle - Oklahoma City, OK

Livestock Weighted Average Report for 10/26/2020 - Final

AUCTION

This Week Last Reported

10/19/2020

Last Year

Total Receipts: 3,092 5,974 6,807

Feeder Cattle: 3,092(100.0%) 5,974(100.0%) 6,807(100.0%)

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly 3.00-5.00 lower on limited comparable sales. To few comparable trades on calves for an accurate test, however a lower undertone is noted. Demand moderate. Quality average. A cold front swept across the trade area hampering livestock movement. Supply included: 100% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 44% Heifers, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 61%.

FEEDER CATTLE

STEERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;334;334;164.00;164.00

44;369-391;383;162.00-165.00;163.12

17;420-425;422;150.00-153.00;151.42

101;470-475;474;140.00-153.00;150.19

11;508;508;132.00;132.00

16;506;506;140.00;140.00;Unweaned

44;573-596;581;128.00-131.50;130.20

5;553;553;129.00;129.00;Unweaned

25;602;602;132.50;132.50

122;667-696;684;127.00-131.75;130.16

13;696;696;121.50;121.50;Unweaned

177;707-744;725;120.00-125.00;123.79

88;758-787;784;125.00-129.00;128.04

6;802;802;125.50;125.50

52;899;899;127.00;127.00

14;858;858;121.00;121.00;Unweaned

STEERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

9;363;363;148.00;148.00

12;440;440;139.00;139.00

28;479-495;486;121.00-129.00;124.08

5;460;460;120.00;120.00;Unweaned

10;542;542;126.00;126.00

5;518;518;124.00;124.00;Fleshy

62;550-598;566;123.00-128.00;125.61

30;606-633;625;124.50-129.50;126.85

21;639;639;116.00;116.00;ThinFleshed

44;611-617;614;115.50-126.00;121.09;Unweaned

118;661-680;663;118.00-127.00;125.89

111;702-746;715;117.00-129.00;121.50

9;773;773;113.00;113.00

16;782;782;109.00;109.00;Fleshy

44;818-820;819;119.00-119.50;119.14

12;875;875;119.50;119.50

5;1085;1085;104.00;104.00

STEERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

40;500-548;526;118.00-120.00;118.77

6;728;728;119.00;119.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

17;339;339;125.00;125.00

34;380-398;385;130.00-135.00;133.63

13;416-431;422;124.00-127.00;125.82

46;478-491;483;124.00-133.00;129.38

47;502-536;518;119.00-126.00;123.09

53;560-599;571;119.00-125.00;122.99

129;605-644;619;121.00-125.00;122.96

32;620;620;117.00;117.00;Fleshy

38;620-630;624;105.00-116.00;109.72;Unweaned

31;657-697;666;116.00-118.50;117.22

16;659-663;661;107.00-112.00;110.12;Unweaned

37;736;736;116.75;116.75

11;736;736;116.00;116.00;Fleshy

30;759-789;766;111.00-116.00;114.05

42;820-834;825;113.00-120.00;117.47

13;943;943;99.00;99.00

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

55;407-443;420;118.00-120.00;118.77

77;455-497;488;110.00-126.00;119.79

56;513-548;529;110.00-123.50;119.11

83;559-573;567;112.00-120.00;116.00

6;599;599;116.00;116.00;Unweaned

40;634-641;638;113.00-114.00;113.30

9;632;632;112.00;112.00;Unweaned

51;659-681;668;112.00-119.00;117.11

19;749;749;116.00;116.00

22;775-796;781;105.00-113.50;111.14

7;834;834;110.00;110.00

5;944;944;103.50;103.50

HEIFERS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

7;346;346;118.00;118.00

6;535;535;104.00;104.00

19;619-630;626;108.00-109.00;108.36

20;842;842;105.50;105.50;Fleshy

10;904;904;93.50;93.50

BULLS - Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

8;274;274;158.00;158.00

6;408;408;143.00;143.00

11;590;590;123.50;123.50

6;704;704;115.00;115.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 1-2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

4;313;313;145.00;145.00

9;587;587;119.50;119.50;Unweaned

8;611;611;111.50;111.50

5;606;606;109.00;109.00;Unweaned

5;700;700;104.00;104.00

BULLS - Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt)

Head;Wt Range;Avg Wt;Price Range;Avg Price

6;614;614;116.00;116.00;Unweaned

