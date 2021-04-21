The Oklahoma Blood Institute announced it has met its fundraising goal for a new bloodmobile.
Oklahoma Blood Institute was able to raise the $377,046 necessary to purchase and outfit a new bloodmobile, with help from the McCasland Foundation; the Lions and Leo Clubs of Oklahoma, including the Lawton Noon Lions Club, Lions Club of Tulsa and the Eastern Oklahoma District; and the Oklahoma Blood Institute Foundation. The bloodmobile will service volunteer blood donors in 11 counties across Southwest Oklahoma and the Texoma region, according to a press release.
Oklahoma Blood Institute, which operates the Richard J. Boatsman, M.D. Center in Lawton and Texas Blood Institute in Wichita Falls, conducts hundreds of mobile blood drives annually and needs a more reliable, fuel-efficient bloodmobile.
The current bloodmobile has conducted more than 1,900 blood drives and helped Oklahoma Blood Institute collect approximately 25,000 life-saving donations, according to the press release. A new bloodmobile, which would collect about 20 percent of donations for the region, will help reach more donors in rural areas, allowing them a more convenient donation opportunity.
The McCasland Foundation, which funds worthy community projects to improve and give back to Southwest Oklahoma, recognized the importance of this project and spearheaded the fundraising initiative through grassroots efforts, according to the press release.
“The McCasland Foundation is honored to be a part of the purchase of a new bloodmobile. We can see the need for a bloodmobile with updated technology and furnishing for clients and staff. OBI now can have the ability to continue their important work to efficiently and safely service the rural communities in Southwest Oklahoma. We are proud to be included,” said Barbara Brought, executive director of the McCasland Foundation.
“The Lawton Noon Lions Club is extremely excited and proud that we were able to help in achieving this tremendous need,” said Kasinda Brown, president of the Lawton Noon Lions Club. “We understand the need for blood is never ending so, to be able to help in the purchasing of a new bloodmobile has been our pleasure.”