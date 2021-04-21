The Lions Club of Lawton presented a $10,000 check to the Oklahoma Blood Institute Monday. The money will be used to purchase a new bus, said Bridget Romero, a spokesperson for OBI. From left are Lion’s member Dan Farrell; OBI volunteer Gail Loving; Dr. John Armitage, executive director of the OBI; Kasinda Brown, Lions president; Christie Chambers with the OBI; Thomas Love, Lions district governor; and Dr. Richard Boatsman, OBI chairman of the board.