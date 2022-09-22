Oklahoma Army National Guard welcomes newly commissioned leaders

Former officer candidate Matthew Buck is pinned with his new rank of second lieutenant during his OCS graduation in Norman on Sunday. During the ceremony, family members and loved ones were invited to pin the ranks upon the newly commissioned officers.

 Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Haden Tolbert

NORMAN — The Oklahoma Army National Guard welcomed 19 new second lieutenants into its formation during a graduation and commissioning ceremony at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Sept. 18, 2022.

Officer candidates from classes 67, 67A, and 67B celebrated with friends and family as they took the oath of commissioned officers alongside their fellow graduates.