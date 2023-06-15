Oklahoma Army National Guard engineers begin Innovative Readiness Training mission in Hawaii.

Spc. Raja Green, a member of the 3120th Engineer Support Company, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, cuts railing off a deck while renovating the Girl Scouts of Hawaii’s Camp Kilohana near Pahokuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Monday.

 Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII – More than 30 Oklahoma Army National Guard engineers assigned to the 3120th Engineer Company, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command, arrived at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, June 11, where for the next few weeks they will be renovating the Girl Scouts of Hawaii’s Camp Kilohana.

Capt. Ryne Webster, commander of the 3120th and an Oklahoma City resident, said Camp Kilohana includes several cabins, outbuildings, and a main lodge that the Oklahoma National Guard members will be renovating.