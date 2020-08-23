Oil futures finished lower Friday, under pressure from continued worries over prospects for demand as the COVID-19 pandemic undermines economic growth.
West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery CLV20, -0.21% CL00, -0.21% lost 48 cents, or 1.1%, to finish at $42.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while the global benchmark, October Brent crude BRNV20, -0.20% shed 55 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $44.35 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe. WTI ended the week with a gain of 3 cents, or 0.1%, while Brent fell 1%.
Crude remained under pressure after oil-field services company Baker Hughes Co. BKR, -1.78% reported that the number of U.S. oil rigs rose by 11 this week to 183, ending a three-week streak of declines. The number of rigs has fallen sharply this year in response to crude’s earlier pandemic-induced plunge, with the number of units down 571 from the same time last year.