Zedith Ann Ogilbee passed away on Oct. 20, 2020 in Edmond, as the result of complications of a fall and subsequent surgery. She was born in Temple, to Alvin “Red” and Johnnie Ogilbee on Dec. 10, 1937. She moved to Lawton with her family in 1953 and was a resident until 2018 when she moved to Bethany.
She attended Lawton High School and graduated in 1956. After high school she attended Cameron Junior College and then graduated from Oklahoma College for Women earning a decree in Home Economics with a teaching certificate. She began a teaching career with Lawton Public Schools that spanned over 30 years. Her greatest thrills in later life was to be stopped in a store by a person who would say “Miss Ogilbee, do you remember me, you taught me in the fourth grade”. She could always remember them.
Zedith was a deeply religious person who will be remembered as always having something nice to say to everyone she met. She loved to visit those in nursing homes, and for may years held “Sunday School” classes at various nursing facilities in Lawton. She was a caring person, if she knew that any of her students would go without food over a weekend, she would make sure that they went home with full back packs of food. After retirement she dedicated her life to the caring of her elderly mother.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother John Ogilbee of Bethany; her nephew Jason Ogilbee, his wife Lisa, and children Carson, Luke and Gavin of Edmond. She also survived by many cousins, and very special friends Peggy and Bruce, and Candice. A private memorial service will be held after the passing of the COVID-19 pandemic.