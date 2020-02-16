Memorial service for Zakery Michael Peckinpaugh, age 16, Lawton, will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Western Hills Church of Christ with Harley Davidson, Minister officiating.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Monday at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Zakery was born April 4, 2003 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Bethany, OK. He was in his mother’s arms, surrounded by his family and loving medical team from The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, where he was a long-time resident following his accident in July of 2004.
Zakery thrived at the center. Some of his favorite things were attending class activities and parties with his friends and amazing teachers, going on outings including the Zoo and Pumpkin Patch, participating on the “Pirates” baseball team, attending Praise and Worship, and playing the drums and the thunder tube in Music Therapy. He sold popcorn in the JOBS Program and attended Prom with beautiful dates from the Thunder Girls, OU Cheerleaders & Football players. Zakery loved going home for holidays and birthdays to spend time with his family and friends. Taking numerous selfies with his mom (not always by choice) also made him happy.
Zakery loved being silly and had the best belly laugh. He was a daredevil and laughed the hardest when racing or off-roading his wheels. This amazing Son-Shine boy was always a fighter. He was strong, brave, and resilient. He was also described as ornery, strong-willed and stubborn. He was hard-working but sometimes liked playing opossum in class, keeping everyone on their toes and giving the nurses a hard time. His personality was bright and he was the life of every room he entered.
He is survived by his mother, Kimberly Morris, Lawton; his father, Michael Peckinpaugh and fiancé Rachel Parris, Lawton; maternal step grandfather, Jeff Porter, Lawton; paternal grandparents, Michael E. and Petra Peckinpaugh, Lawton; paternal great grandparents, Hildegard Peckinpaugh, Lawton, and Erwin and Ursula Wittmann, Germany; his sister, Rory Peckinpaugh, Lawton; aunts and uncles, Thomas and Sarah Peckinpaugh, Jason Rhodes, Sandra Sahimi, Tina Rhodes, Doris Howell and Ricky and Sherrie Rhodes, all of Lawton, William and Dawn Rhodes, Connecticut, and Rachel and Conrad Cruse, Cache, Oklahoma; along with numerous cousins and many friends.
His maternal grandmother, Sandra R. Porter, and maternal grandfather, William R. Rhodes, preceded him in death.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Zakery, please go to The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital’s website at miracleshappenhere.org/donate. You can also mail cash or check to the hospital, attention Development Office 6800 NW 39th Expressway, Bethany OK 73008.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.