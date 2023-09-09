Funeral service for Zachary Taylor Clay Miller will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at First Baptist Church Lawton with Pastor Troy Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Letitia Cemetery in Lawton under direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.

Zachary Taylor Clay Miller, 23, joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. He was born June 27, 2000, in Lawton. He was a beloved son, grandson, and brother. He grew up in Lawton attending Sullivan Village Elementary, MacArthur Middle School, and graduated from MacArthur High School in May 2019. Zachary was a member of the Great Plains AMBUCS. He enjoyed attending the meetings, but mostly looked forward to the chance to win their 50/50 card drawing and “hit the jackpot”.

