Funeral service for Zachary Taylor Clay Miller will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at First Baptist Church Lawton with Pastor Troy Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Letitia Cemetery in Lawton under direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.
Zachary Taylor Clay Miller, 23, joined his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. He was born June 27, 2000, in Lawton. He was a beloved son, grandson, and brother. He grew up in Lawton attending Sullivan Village Elementary, MacArthur Middle School, and graduated from MacArthur High School in May 2019. Zachary was a member of the Great Plains AMBUCS. He enjoyed attending the meetings, but mostly looked forward to the chance to win their 50/50 card drawing and “hit the jackpot”.
Zachary was always up for a board game or card game, but his favorite was trivia, especially family trivia. He loved all things related to video games, whether it was playing, watching gamers on YouTube, or collecting video games and memorabilia. He was an avid fan of all Pokémon games. And as it became more difficult for Zachary to play on his own, he enjoyed watching Eli and giving him pointers, whether Eli wanted them or not. Zachary was a great big brother to Eli.
Zachary loved to laugh and make others laugh. He had a great sense of humor and the most infectious laugh. You couldn’t help but laugh when Zachary laughed.
Even though he was here a short time, Zachary affected many people in his lifetime. Zachary loved his family and friends dearly. He always took the opportunity to tell them he loved them and offer a hug. He was so thankful, even of the smallest things. Unlike most young men his age he was never guarded about his emotions and never left anything unsaid. He never missed an opportunity to thank someone for their help. Even though he was dependent on others for most of his care, he was very appreciative of all help and care given to him. He was his mom’s biggest fan and always encouraging her and others, especially when they needed it most. After his recent surgery his first thought was to thank the doctors and tell them they did a good job. He was a great example of unconditional love and selflessness. Zachary will be missed dearly every day.
Zachary battled a degenerative neuromuscular disease called Friedreich’s Ataxia, but that did not define him. The most basic things were incredibly difficult for him, but he took it in stride with a positive attitude. He woke up every day happy and ready to take it on. Because Friedreich’s Ataxia had stolen his ability to walk at the age of 11, he longed for the day that he could run and walk again and do the things that we take for granted. Even though Zachary’s hope of a cure was not achieved in his lifetime, his prayers have now been answered as he is walking the streets of Heaven.
Zachary is survived by his loving parents of the home, Jimmy Roggenbuck and Kristal Miller, and his brother, Eli Miller; his parent, Duane Miller; his aunt, Stephanie Warren; aunt, Jeanne Guedrey, aunt, Janet Northrup and husband Bobby; uncle, Johnny Roggenbuck; aunt, Joanne Chase and her husband, Marc; Jolene Langhorne and her husband Kelly; and his cousins: Brady Warren, Kendal Warren, Noah Webb, and Brooke Miller. Grandparents Stephen Kirk, Samuel and Pat Miller, and many great aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who he loved wholeheartedly.
Zachary was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marsha Kirk (Mimi), his grandparents, Joseph and Kathy Roggenbuck, and uncle, Andy Webb.
Donations may be made to the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance www.curefa.org