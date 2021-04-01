Yvonne C. Ballou Brame passed away March 23, 2021, peacefully at home.
She was born Sept. 28, 1935, to Naomi and Harold Ballou. She married the love of her life, Norman L. Brame Jr., and they had three children: Rayma Waters of Cincinnati, Ohio, Larry N. Brame of Lawton, and Michael Brame of Oklahoma City.
She was a devoted wife and mother, raising her children while her husband was in the military. The family lived in Lawton, Germany and Fort Bliss, Texas. They retired in Lawton. She was known to all as a beautiful, kind-hearted woman. She loved raising her children, hosting and attending many family gatherings over the years. Yvonne enjoyed bridge, bingo and going to the casino.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two sisters: Barbara McCloy and Jackye Trotter.
She is survived by her children: son-in-law, Gary Waters; daughters-in-law: Tina Brame and Katie Brame; nieces: Linda Nelson, Vicki Aldrich, Valerie Wilkerson, Debra Rich Keen, Pamela Senn, Robin Mitchell and Carmen Trotter; grandchildren: Parker Neal, Taylor Ellison, Lacy Brame, Megan Deavours, Logan Dye and London Brame; numerous great nieces, nephews and grandchildren and her friend Nancy Smith.
Her husband awaits her joining him once again. There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
To my husband in heaven, I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you and then I realized you spent the rest of your life with me. I smile because I know you loved me till the day you went away and kept on loving me. I’m coming home to you sweetheart.