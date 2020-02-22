Yvonne “Bootsie” Jean Bates went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday February 15, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M. Sunday February 23, 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Margaret Johnson officiating.
Bootsie was born in Lawton on November 29, 1949. She graduated from Cameron University with B.S. of Fine Arts and received her Masters of Education at Oklahoma University. She was a Member of the UMC Hunting Horse Church. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, and was a friend to all that knew her.
She is a member of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes and also of Caddo descent. Bootsie was an award winning artist. She enjoyed creating art in various mediums, sewing, doing beadwork, and working with Native youth.
Bootsie had a heart for helping people. She co-founded Tribal Nations Domestic Violence Coalition and spent over 40 years working in social service programs in the Native American community.
Bootsie is survived by: daughter, Lavonne Bates-Craddock of OKC, son Dominic Bates of OKC, son Alando Bates of Tulsa, brother Paul Gomez and wife Walkidia of Edmond, brother Danny Gomez of Lawton, brother Joe Gomez and wife Margaret of Lawton, sister Tanya Balderas and husband Lupe of OKC, sister Laurie Gabbard-Coats and husband Coy of Granado, AZ, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Bootsie was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred James Bates Sr., parents Paul and Delphine Gomez and James Gabbard Sr, son Alfred James Bates Jr., sister Tina Miller, sister Cheryl Gabbard-Brewer, and brother James Gabbard Jr.