Yovene Krueger, 83, formerly of Snyder, passed away peacefully and entered the Kingdom of God on Dec. 1, 2020. A private family burial will take place in Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder under the direction of Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Yovene was born on Nov. 11, 1937 in Grandfield to Byron and Valira Hasty Hunt. She graduated from Indiahoma High School in 1955. She married Earl Krueger on Oct. 22, 1955. Earl and Yovene made their home in Snyder and had two daughters, Renee’ and Kerri.
She is survived by her daughters: Renee’ Woodward and her husband Todd; Kerri Williams and her husband Rann; and one granddaughter, Alexsa Dodd and her husband Tim. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Earl.
Yovene had a deep faith in Christ and at the time of her death was a member of the First Baptist Church of Altus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Altus.
