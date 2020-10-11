Memorial service for Young Hui Hernandez, will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Cameron Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma with Rev. Mike Teel Pastor officiating.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
Young Hui Hernandez was born September 24, 1939 to In Bum Park and Suk Soon Hu in Seoul, South Korea. She passed away on July 19, 2020 in Lawton, OK. She married MSG (Retired) Robert M. Hernandez on September 1, 1964 in Seoul, Korea. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Young is survived by her son Robert Hernandez, Jr. and wife Dawn of Fort Knox, Kentucky; two grandsons Josef and Christopher Hernandez and sister; Chung Kim.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.