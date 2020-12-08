Mrs. Yonevea (Soontay) Terry stepped across the stars to join her husband Tom, in the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Chickasaw Nation Hospital in Ada.
Yonevea was born to Howard and Arvillia Soontay on July 12, 1957, in Wichita, Kansas.
She attended school in Chickasha, Boone, Apache, McArthur in Lawton, and was a graduate of Fletcher High School in 1975. While in high school she participated in “Upward Bound” at South West Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) in Weatherford.
After graduation she attended Draughn Business College in Wichita Falls, Texas. “Sissy Babe” (as she was called) moved to Boulder, Colorado, and found employment at the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) working for Mr. John Echohawk. Eventually, Sissy moved back to Apache and married Thomas Terry. There, they established a home and started a family.
She retired from Pioneer Telephone Company in Apache. After retirement she went to work for SERCO Call Center in Lawton until her passing.
Yonie traveled to many places in the powwow circuit with her friend Liz Blackstar, selling Native print garments and items. Yonevea was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. She served on the Comanche Nation Fair Board, Comanche Nation Business Committee, and the (CIVA) Comanche Indian Veterans Association Women’s Auxilliary.
She is survived by her mother, Arvillia Craig; four sons: Tommy J. Terry, Michael & wife Valerie; Steven Terry & wife Michelle; James Terry all of Apache; ten grandchildren: Joseph, Leah, Patrick, Michael, Mercedez, Harley, Lexus, Bentley, Nikolas and Abby; brothers: Gilbert & wife Penny of Apache; Patrick Craig of Ft. Cobb; special niece: Audrey, & her daughter Gracie Elizabeth; special sister: Romelia Kassanavoid. Special aunt and namesake: Yonevea Sapcut. Many other family members and too many to name, very dear friends.
Sissy was preceded in death by her husband Tom; her father, Howard Soontay Jr.; step-father, Kelly Craig; and one sister, Brenda Jean; paternal grandparents: Howard Soontay Sr. and Alice (Domebo) Soontay; maternal grandparents: George Sapcut and Dorothy (Tommie) Sapcut.
Graveside service will be Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cache Creek KCA Cemetery west of Apache with Robert Soontay, Yonevea’s uncle officiating. Burial will follow at the Cache Creek Cemetery, west of Apache.
The family asks everyone to follow CDC Guidelines of safe distancing and wear masks.