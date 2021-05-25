Yolanda Yvette Smith was born July 20, 1975 at the Fort Sill Reynolds Army Hospital, Fort Sill. She was the third of four children born to Walter Lee and Catherine Smith, both from Memphis, Tennessee; Kim Denise and Eric Todd. Alfonzo Elzia was adopted in 1991. She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine and brother “lil” Alfonzo. She was raised in a military-civilian community throughout Europe (Germany) and the United States; El Paso/Fort Bliss, Texas, Lawton/Fort Sill, Watertown/Fort Drum, New York. She graduated from Indian River Central High School Philadelphia, NY, a community of Fort Drum in 1994. Yolanda’s hobbies included reading and creating salad dressing. She was known to have developed several specialties dressing and preserves. She enjoyed preserving fruits and vegetables the “ole fashion way”! As a child she amused herself driving go carts with her childhood friend Ruby. She learned ice skating and skiing in West Germany. The rest of the story will never be told of her childhood exploits skiing down the Southern Alps in Bavaria. She became a skilled stick shift auto driver before 16. Yolanda attended Cameron University part time and finally completed nursing school in Lawton. She received her certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse, started her career that expanded over 20 years. True, Yolanda could not and would never touch raw meat of any kind growing up and even after adulthood. Yet, her passion became working labor and delivery, bring babies into the world and assisting in surgical settings at Comanche Memorial Hospital. While employed at the Reynolds Army Hospital she was assigned the grievance representative counselling bereaved family members in additional to labor and delivery tasks. She travelled to Tulsa for two years as a traveling nurse working a Private Medical Center before returning Lawton. Her last employment Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton end in October 2019 when she first started developing illness. Throughout all the years in nursing she developed personal, social and professional relationships with friends and families she provided care for. She was a Professional! Loved by all acquainted with her. Yolanda accepted Christ at an early age. She professed her devotion to The Lord in 2006 and joined Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Yolanda leaves to mourn her homegoing father and step-mother, Walter and Debbie Smith of Lawton; sister, Kim D. Smith of Little Rock, Arkansas; brother, Senior Chief Petty Officer Eric Todd Smith (Navy Retired) in Fort Worth, Texas; step-grandmother: Mary Bailey-Harris, step-sister(s): Amelia (Robert) Billingslea of Corinth, Texas; Bailey Perkins and step-brother Evans James Perkins III, both of Oklahoma City; God sister(s): Sabrina (Rory) Harroun and Kalisa “Jennie” Stancil both of Lawton; her boyfriend, Ryan Rulison, and his mother Linda Posey of Lawton, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends from Kansas, New York City, Florida, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, California, Illinois, places unknown.
Funeral services for Yolanda Yvette Smith will be on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St John’s Missionary Baptist Church, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.
