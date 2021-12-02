Funeral for Wynema “Sue” Jones was held Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore, Texas at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Darwood Galaway and the Rev. Ben Bagley officiating.
Interment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Wynema “Sue” Jones, the fourth child in a family of 14 children, was born June 28, 1942, in Lincoln County, OK to Ray Osborn and Matilda Viola Fair Wilson. She graduated from Chandler, OK high school in 1960. She then attended the University of Central Oklahoma where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education in 1964. She later received a Master of Science degree as a Reading Specialist from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
Sue taught school one year in Southeast Kansas, two years in Oklahoma City, 13 years at Lawton High School and 13 years at Bishop Elementary School in Lawton. Mrs. Jones retired from Bishop Elementary School in 2004 and continued teaching for Bishop through 2008.
Sue married her husband, George Jones, in 1967. They were married for 54 years. After living in Lawton for over 40 years, she and George moved to Kilgore, Texas, to be near their daughter and her family where Sue resided at the time of her death.
Sue was a member and past president of Pi Omega Pi (Business Education Fraternity) and a member of the SW OK Literacy Council. After moving to Kilgore and joining St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, she was a member and officer of St. Luke’s United Methodist Women and a member and officer of Kilgore Church Women.
Sue was preceded in death by her son, Martin S. Jones; her parents: Ray and Matilda Wilson; three brothers: Cecil, Gerald and Wayne Wilson. Also, one sister, Janice Wilson Johnson.
Sue is survived by her husband, George Jones; her daughter, Angie Konczak and husband, J.T.; two grandsons: Tucker and Ryder Konczak of Longview, Texas. Survivors also include her brothers: Wendell Wilson and wife, Jaylene, Les Wilson and wife, Lila, Phillip Wilson and wife, Patty, Charles Wilson and wife, Kate, Butch Wilson, and wife, Vicki; and sisters: Morene Tipton and husband, Keith, Bonnie Clagg and husband, Doug all of Chandler, OK. Also, brother, Ronald Wilson of Hulbert, OK and a sister, Lois Cox and husband, Dave of Prague, OK. Survivors also include numerous nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 401 East Main Street, Kilgore, Texas 75662.
