Private Graveside Service for Wylda LaVella Humble, age 95, of Chattanooga, will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Chattanooga Cemetery, with her nephew, Mike Humble officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mrs. Humble passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at a Lawton hospital.
Wylda LaVella Bolin Humble was born on April 3, 1925 in Alex, Oklahoma, to Cal and Thelma (Drennan) Bolin. They later moved to Hollister, Oklahoma where she graduated from Hollister High School, with the Class of 1943. Wylda married Jewel S. Humble July 3, 1947 at the First Baptist Church in Frederick. Mr. Humble preceded her in death on June 13, 1999. Wylda and Jewel both made their careers in the banking industry working at the First National Bank in Chattanooga. She started as a bank teller and made her way up to Vice President before her retirement in December of 1988. Wylda was active in the Chattanooga Civic Club and also served on the Chattanooga Cemetery Board, both for over 60 years. She was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her son, Phillip Humble and his wife, Pat of Chattanooga, Oklahoma; her daughter, Nancy Scheuerman and her husband, Bill of Lampe, Missouri; her sisters, Katherine Plumbtree of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Margie Cook of Palm Springs, California; four grandchildren, Amanda Payne, Gina Hollander, Andrea Nietfeld and Lana Lange; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jewel S. Humble; a sister, Berniece Pillow; and a grandson, Jason Miles Humble.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chattanooga Cemetery Association in loving memory of Wylda LaVella Humble.
An online guestbook is available at www.jacksonfuneral.net.
