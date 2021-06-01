Funeral service for Woosun Hwang will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Woosun Hwang, 53, Miramar, Florida, passed away in the morning on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home following an over two year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a very loving father, husband, son, brother and friend.
Woosun was born Jan. 11, 1968 in Incheon, South Korea to Mr. and Mrs. Chong Hwang. He immigrated to the United States with his parents and three sisters in 1972. He was raised in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower Senior High School, Class of 1986. He then attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a degree in chemistry.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Suet Boey and son Joshua of Miramar, Florida; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chong Hwang of Lawton; and his two sisters: Aesun Hwang also of Lawton, and Suna Fairfax and her husband Tim of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his sister Misun Hwang.
Woosun taught us to be kind and was full of humor. He taught us to appreciate all the smaller things in life. He will truly be missed and we are blessed to have had him in our lives.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com