Memorial service for the late Winston A Browne will be at 11 a.m., Saturday Feb. 15, 2020, at the Salt of the Earth Ministries, 2209 NW 25th Street, Lawton.
Mr. Browne was born Sept. 4, 1959 and died Feb. 5, 2020.
