Funeral service for Winona Brown will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, Central High, Oklahoma with Dr. David Lawrence, Weatherford, Oklahoma officiating and Bro. Darrell Blaine delivering the eulogy.
Burial will follow in Rock Creek Cemetery, east of Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view at the funeral home from 2:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 9:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday.
Winona Brown, 84, of Central High, Oklahoma, passed away July 23, 2020 in Duncan, Oklahoma. Winona was born at home in Stephens County,north of Duncan ,on the 11th of May 1936.
She graduated from Central High School and continued on to receive a Teaching Degree from Cameron University. Winona was married to Arthur Floyd Brown on the 1st of May 1959. They were married 61 Years.
She worked as an elementary teacher for Lawton Public Schools for 30 years. Winona enjoyed sewing, needlework and gardening. She was also actively involved at Central Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Floyd Brown, sons and daughters-in-law, Art and Dawn Brown and Kent and LeAnn Brown, sister and brother-in-law, Elva and Troy Bryant, grandchildren, Austin and Rachel Brown, Kay Lynn and Wesley Johnson, Jared Brown and fiancé, Kirsten Fraser, Kylie and Hunter Blaine, great grandchildren, Aurora and Chloe Brown and baby Johnson soon to be announced and many other family and friends.
Winona is preceded in death by her parents, George and Nora Fincher and brother, Robert Leon Fincher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Oklahoma Baptist Home for Girls, 13976 Anthony Lane, Madill, OK 73446.
