Winford “Buddy” Wauqua, 74, of Lawton went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 23, 2021 at home.
Buddy was born on Oct. 11, 1946, in Lawton to Ethel and Johnny Wauqua. He spent majority of his life in Walters, and was a member of the Westside Baptist Church. His love for breeding and training quarter horses was his passion in life. He enjoyed rodeos, pow-wows, long visits with friends and family and tending to his horses. Buddy had a love for his grandchildren that was like no other and he was a proud member of the Comanche Nation.
Buddy is preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers: Mike, Norris, Johnny and Woody Wauqua; sister: Lynn Sue Wauqua and grandsons: Michael and Greyson Wauqua.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Wauqua of the home; children: Mike Wauqua and Misty of Pflugerville, TX; Jeanne Wauqua Campbell and Chris of Creede, CO; Roshuanda Wauqua Rodriguez of Hebbronville, TX, and Merranda Montoya and Monte of Lawton; his sister, Dolly Desselle and Sam of Lawton and brother, Elkin Wauqua of Fort Cobb; nine grandchildren: Lin; Levi; Madison; Dana; Ranelle; Rainney; River; Shyanne and Nathan; as well as 15 great-grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Walters Cemetery with Edward Eschiti and Videll Yackeschi officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Please bring your lawn chairs, if you knew Buddy then you know we will be there for a bit. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the services.