Celebration of life service for Wilma Lokelani Biscaino, 70, of Lawton, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Roberts officiating.
Wilma was called home Jan. 17, 2022.
She was born on March 29, 1951 in Ewa, Hawaii to William and Harriet (Kaliko)Au-Hoon. She grew up in Nanakuli and later graduated from Waianae High School. She met her husband, Jerome Biscaino, while working at Aafes at Hickam AFB, Hawaii. With the permission of her brothers, they were married on Oct. 24, 1970. Wilma traveled around the world with Jerome to several duty stations until they arrived in Lawton. While living here, Wilma decided to become a CNA. She worked for McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center for over 20 years. She was hard working and cared deeply for her patients, sometimes visiting with them on the days she was off. She received multiple CNA awards commemorating her service. After her retirement, she dedicated her time to herself and her family. Wilma loved having her family together. It was always Hawaiian BBQ style when there was a family celebration.
She is survived by her two sons: Jerome (Tanya) Biscaino of Altus; James (Christy) Biscaino of Lawton; her brothers: Samuel Au-Hoon; Romey Au-Hoon; Gordon Au-Hoon; James Au-Hoon; Louis Mook; and Gilbert Mook; her sister, Barbara Ann Kaawa; her grandchildren: Kaimi Biscaino; Kanoa Biscaino; Ali Biscaino; Keanna Biscaino; and Kanani Biscaino.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Mary Au-Hoon, Harriet Giltner, Joyce Meafou, and William Au-Hoon Jr.