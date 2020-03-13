Wilma L. (Talbot) Koester, 82, of Berwick, PA, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, where she had been a resident for the past 3 years.
Born on May 6, 1937, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, she was a daughter of the late Alvis L. and Lucilla M. (Burlison) Talbot Ward. She graduated from Olustee High School. She earned her associate degree from WOSC. She married Victor Koester, the love of her life on October 12, 1956 and together they had 2 children. Victor was a member of the U.S. Airforce and was required to move around a lot, the family lived in many places including, Morocco, Aviano, Italy, and Guam. Wilma worked as a fund’s manager for the Altus Airforce Base, retiring after many years, working her way up to a GS-13.
Wilma was a member of First Baptist Church in Altus, where she taught Sunday and Bible School while she was there. She was a member of the American Military Comptroller Society, American Women’s Business Association, International Training in Communications, American Federation of Government Employees where she was a past Vice President. Wilma was also a member of the Amaranth Altus Court, she held many office titles in the court including Treasurer. She was also involved in many other clubs and groups while residing in Italy. Wilma enjoyed dancing and listening to country music. She liked to golf, travel, and keep busy as much as possible.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Judy Devine and husband Mike, Berwick, Pennsylvania; son, Ted Koester and wife Lorraine, Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Jennifer Koester and husband Aaron Koch, Boston, MA; Eric Koester, Portland, Oregon; sister-in-law, Marcella Talbot, Texas; brother-in-law, Lloyd Blasdale, Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Talbot and a sister in infancy, Sharon Kay.
Family will receive friends at visitation from 12:00 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 until the time of service at Lowell-Tims Funeral Home in Altus.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Lowell-Tims Funeral Home, Altus with Pastor Doug Altom officiating. Interment will take place at Altus City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or to the Altus Animal Shelter, 2200 Enterprise Drive, Altus, OK 73521 in memory of Wilma Koester.
Lowell-Tims will provide a live web-cast of the service beginning at 1:58 p.m. Monday. Go to www.Lowell-Tims.com and click on Wilma Koester. There will be a blue tab that says “watch webcast” inviting you to join the web-cast.
To sign the online guest book and share memories with the family please visit www.Lowell-Tims.com