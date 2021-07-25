Wilma L. Stout passed into her heavenly home on July 21, 2021, at the age of 102 and 3/4 (she wants credit for the 3/4), at home in Lawton, surrounded by family and friends.
Wilma was born in Mountain Park, on Oct. 24, 1918 to Luther and Minnie Bell (Manning) Duke. She grew up in rural Mountain Park along with her brother Edwin, who was just 13 months younger. Keeping the few cloth diapers she had to use for both her children clean and dry during the Oklahoma dust bowl was a big task for Minnie Bell. Growing up poor, they made their living by farming. Wilma and Edwin pitched in, picking cotton and working in the fields. Wilma once aided in the difficult birth of a calf. That experience led her to pursue a degree and career in the medical field. To help her achieve her goal, her father sold a cow to help pay her college tuition.
Wilma and Edwin attended Consolidated #8 all through school. It was a 7 mile walk to school (uphill, both ways). They graduated together in 1936. Wilma’s stories of the picnics she and her classmates would share show the spirit of cooperation and kindness of that time. Wilma and Edwin would start out with potato salad dyed pink with beet juice that Minnie Belle would make, they’d pick up a friend at the next house up to a mile away whose mom made fresh fried chicken, they continued on, walking several miles, even crossing a river, gathering several friends until they had a big group and a big picnic. When Wilma joined the basketball team at her school, there were no uniforms for the girls. Her mother, without a pattern, made uniforms for the entire team so the girls could play. Wilma and Edwin graduated together in 1936.
Wilma attended Cameron State Agricultural College. She made excellent grades, was President of her sophomore class (a position rarely held by a woman) and was elected Aggie Queen, an honor her daughter Sandra Holsinger would be elected to 24 years later. Wilma attended Nurses Training in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Wilma began her nursing career with Dr. J. N. Mitchell, OBGYN of Lawton, Oklahoma. She spent her entire career with Dr. Mitchell, where she had part in the care of most of the pregnant women in town during her 37 years as Dr. Mitchell’s nurse. Nurse Stout was loved by her patients and left quite the impression. She was often recognized by former patients when out and about, even into her 100s. She told her former patients she knew them from their A to their Z, but mostly their Z. In a wonderful coincidence, the head of the hospice department that took care of Wilma in her last days recognized Wilma’s name on the paperwork from being a patient of Dr. Mitchell’s. This nurse insisted on being the first nurse to visit and help get Wilma comfortable. She was also the nurse on call when Wilma passed.
In 1946, Wilma met and married Cleo Stout, who at one time was Captain of the Lawton Police Department. Together they raised 4 children: Helen Chamberlain, Sandra Holsinger, Mike Metzner, and Connie Metzner.
Wilma was known as Memo to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. She loved them all fiercely and unconditionally and that love was returned by them. They all have wonderfully funny and touching memories of their Memo, including butt rock, lightning bugs, tadpoles, her dentures, chicken and noodles, panty hose for stockings, Down by the Old Mill Stream, her storytelling, dominoes, “Ain’t a child in the yard”, crazy legs Underwood, dancing, the glider on her back porch, Thanksgiving dressing, and Mother’s Day picnics in the Wichita Mountains.
Wilma had many hobbies and interests, including hiking in the Wichita Mountains, dancing, cross-stitching, quilting, working cross word puzzles, and gardening. Her beautiful backyard full of iris (100 plus rhizomes) could be enjoyed while waiting at the stop light at 27th and Gore. In 2020, the Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society made Wilma an honorary member. Iris rhizomes from Wilma’s yard were given as a gift to those who drove by in Wilma’s 102nd birthday parade.
Wilma was incredibly generous with her time and her money. She always made sure to pay what she called her bills, monthly donations to St. Jude’s, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity and many others. She gladly gave to others because she felt so blessed in life.
Wilma is survived by her children: Helen Chamberlain of Oklahoma City; Sandra Holsinger of Lawton; Mike Metzner and wife, Jeanie Metzner of Laguna Hills, CA; and Connie Metzner of Lawton. Wilma’s grandchildren: Tracy Metzner of Costa Rica; Tiffanie Underwood of Lawton; Dallas Metzner of Fontana, CA; Erin Becker of Dallas, TX; Kirsten Holder of Lawton, and Teal Metzner of Laguna Hills, CA. Wilma’s great grand-children: Jason Underwood; Erika Potts; Skyler Metzner; Emma Becker; Lilly Metzner; Evan Becker; Mikaela Olivero; Raelee Johnson; Drake Metzner; Annie Becker, and Chloe Becker. Great great-grandchildren: Jadon Underwood; Camren Underwood, and Camilla Potts.
We are very thankful to Erika and Susie for the loving care they provided to our Mom and Memo and for their friendship. We can’t state strongly enough the appreciation we feel for the hospice nurses and aides that so lovingly helped Wilma through her last days in peace and comfort.
The funeral service for Wilma L. Stout will be Sunday, July 25th, 2021, 1:30 pm, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, with Dr. Sonja Tobey officiating.
