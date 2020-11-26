Graveside for Wilma Jean Fischer will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Chattanooga Cemetery, Chattanooga with Dr. Leon Fischer and Brian Fischer officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Fischer passed away on Monday evening, Nov. 23, 2020 at a Lawton hospital.
Wilma Jean Robison Fischer was born on February 1, 1933, to Ernest Perry and Lena Pearl (Benson) Robison in Davidson. She moved with her parents to Chattanooga at the age of eleven months. She attended Chattanooga School for twelve years, graduating in 1951. She attended the Methodist Church as a child. She married Dan Fischer Jr. on August 18, 1951 in Hobart. They lived northwest of Chattanooga. Wilma was a member of the Peace Congregational Church where she was very active in directing Christmas programs, teaching Vacation Bible School and serving as church secretary for 28 years. She also served as the secretary for the Chattanooga Alumni for 27 years. In the mid 1960’s, Wilma started working for the Tillman County Election Board at elections until her retirement in 2015. She truly enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, writing poetry and keeping the family history books up to date. The Tillman County Free Fair was an important part of her life where she worked many years. She received great pleasure from making bread products for the fair and won two champion ribbons on whole wheat bread at the State Fair.
She is survived by one son, Jimmy Fischer and wife Benita of Chattanooga; one daughter, Debra Jackson of Frederick; one brother, Galen Robison of Burns Flat; one brother-in-law, Dearld Hill of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren: Susan Baker and husband Jarod, Cindy Cochran and husband Brad, Brian Fischer and wife Tiffany and Jenny Rosenfelt and husband Andy; eight great-grandchildren: Kaylee Smith and husband Ben, Jacob Baker, Zada Baker, Lane Cochran, Kalyssa Cochran, Audrey Rosenfelt, Julia Rosenfelt and Oaklee Fischer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dan Fischer, Jr. on Oct. 20, 2018; one sister, Reta Robison Hill; and a son-in-law, Tony Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Peace Congregational Church or the Chattanooga Cemetery Fund in memory of Wilma Fischer.
An online guest book is available at www.jacksonfuneral.net
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Masks are requested at the graveside service. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.