Memorial service for Wilma de Guzman Jeffalone will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Our loving mother, Wilma de Guzman Jeffalone, passed away on Monday morning, Aug. 14, 2023, in the arms of her family. She was 63 years old — but in our hearts, she’ll always be 36.
Wilma was a proud Filipina born in 1960 in Quezon City, Philippines to Victor de Guzman and Consalacion Loteyro. She grew up with her five siblings, Hanz, Guia, Alice, Al, and Ruth, in Manila and Island Rizal. She got her Associates Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management before embarking on a new adventure across the ocean.
In 1985, Wilma moved to the United States with her first-born son, Ricardo. A spirited explorer, she traveled the globe: from countries like Germany and France, to states like Maryland, Georgia, New York, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma. She made so many incredible friends everywhere she went. But, dearest to her, she also continued to build her wonderful family: after Ricardo came Chris, Danny, Ashley, and David. Her children meant more than the whole world to her.
Wilma was lighthearted and a beacon of joy to everyone she met. She delighted in the little things: breaking into song and dance after enjoying her favorite meal, winning a round of Filipino mahjong, or sitting down with a favorite cooking show. Her silliness was infectious and brought levity to even the heaviest moments. She was quick to crack a joke, poke you in the ribs, then scurry away with a devilish look in her eye.
Quick-witted and creative, she could beat anyone in Scrabble with the same ease in which she made a meal. A fierce, talented chef, she cooked in the kitchens of Fort Sill for work, just to come home and feed her children to bursting. No one was allowed to go hungry with Wilma around. And no one would ever leave the table without a smile.
Wilma lives on through her five children, who carry the memory and joy of her onward. She taught us to see so much beauty in the world, and we will continue to find her in every aspect of our lives: in the small things. In food. In the families we build along the way.
Wilma is our treasure and our light. Most of all, she’s our mom. Til we meet again.