Memorial service for Wilma de Guzman Jeffalone will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.

Our loving mother, Wilma de Guzman Jeffalone, passed away on Monday morning, Aug. 14, 2023, in the arms of her family. She was 63 years old — but in our hearts, she’ll always be 36.

