Wilma Alice (Long) Terry age 85, of Cache passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, peacefully at home with family at her side. She was born August 9, 1935 in her grandmother’s house, south of Cache, to Willene and J.B. Long.
Wilma attended Cache School where she enjoyed singing in the school choir. She graduated as Valedictorian of her Senior Class. In her teens, she had many talents like drawing, but her main passion was singing in a band in which her dad, J.B. played lead guitar. During one of their gigs, Bob Wills heard her sing and asked her to go on tour with “his” band. She sang at many festivals in the region. Patsy Cline and Marty Robbins were here favorite country and western singers. In her 20’s she lived at Lawton and worked in the IT department on Ft. Sill. In 1963, she moved back to Cache after buying the house she was born in. She began a new career at the First Bank of Cache and retired from banking in 1997. She was a loving mother and did everything possible to make her children happy. Most days, when her children came home from school, she had homemade cookies or brownies waiting for them. After her retirement, Wilma loved to work in her flower garden, watch birds, and go shopping with her sister, Helen. She was an avid supporter of the Cache Bulldog basketball team and never missed an OU football game. Most evenings you could find her at her parents’ house playing canasta or at home drinking International Coffee while watching her favorite TV Shows like Everybody Loves Raymond. Everyone that met her compared her to an Angel on Earth. She was sweet, soft spoken, kind, loving, and never said a bad word about anyone. She loved her family and cherished their times together.
Preceded in death by her mother and father Willene and J.B. Long; her cousin Raymond Alexander; and her brother-in-law Chuck Ange, she is survived by her 4 children; Donna and her spouse Billy Billings, Gary Walker, Michael E. Sailors, and Matthew and his spouse Malinda Sailors; her 6 grandchildren Felesha and her spouse Carey Barber, Johnathan Smith, Alison and her spouse Brody Bass, and Brandon and his spouse Shelly Walker, Ryan and Christopher Sailors; her 8 great-grandchildren Ross Johnson, Gabhriel Barber, Wesley, Trinity, and Serenity Smith, Tucker Bass, Chance and Taylor Walker; her sister Helen K Ange; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Wilma Alice (Long) Terry will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Cache Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com