Willis Junior “Rex” Dixon, age 76, passed peacefully on Oct. 12, 2022, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital with his family at his side.
Rex was born in Quapaw on July 5, 1946, to Willis G. and Fannie (Lowry) Dixon. After graduating from Quapaw High School in 1964, Rex was drafted and proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Vietnam War from 1966-1968 at the rank of E4, and re-enlisted from 1973-1976 at the rank of sergeant. Rex received the Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medal during his time of service. On Dec. 5, 1975, Rex married the love of his life, Mary (Thomas), and they spent the next 46 wonderful years together before his death. After serving his country, Rex worked for Lawton Cablevision for a short period before working for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Rex worked at Goodyear for 12 years before medically retiring as a Maintenance Tech Manager. He currently worked at Best Mold Technologies (BMT) for the past six years. His favorite activities were attending his grandkids activities, watching OU football, reading western cowboy books, attending the Casino with HD, and fishing with friends and family.
Rex is survived by his wife, Mary, of the home; his daughter, Carissa Meredith and husband Richard of Lawton; three grandsons: Cody Rapalo, Tyler and Hunter Meredith; daughter, Missena Hayes and husband Ryan of Altus; three granddaughters: Riley, Maci, and Makenna Hayes; daughter, Deleah Holcomb and husband Bob of Sulphur Springs, Arkansas and grandkids: Kari, Ashley and Isaiah; one sister, Shirley Boman of Goodman, Missouri along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Willis G. and Fannie Dixon; brothers Billy Dixon, Sonny Dixon, Jimmy Dixon and Willard Dixon; sister, Bessie Ransier and daughter, Rexine Steen.
Funeral services for Willis Junior “Rex” Dixon will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery at 1 p.m. under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.