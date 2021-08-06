Funeral service for Willis Doyle Chambers, age 88, of Tipton, will be at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the First Baptist Church, 300 E. Davis Ave., Tipton, with Rev. Les Banks, Rev. Harold Gaches, Rev. Johnny Tims and Bob Colson officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, 2648 NE Jake Dunn Road, Elgin, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.
Mr. Chambers passed away on Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Veterans Center in Norman.
Willis Doyle Chambers was born on April 8, 1933, in Hydro, to Everett Bervie and Flora Irene (Yearwood) Chambers. Doyle served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Martha Jane Adair on Dec. 18, 1952, in Carnegie. He attended and graduated from Eakly Public Schools. He then enrolled at University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree. Later he received his Master’s Degree in Administration from Southwestern State University in Weatherford. Doyle served as coach, math teacher, an elementary principal for many years. He taught at Big Four in Kingfisher County, Leedey, Samnorwood, Texas, and then moved to Tipton, in 1967 where he taught until his retirement in 1990. He could always be found in the gym and was well known for his whistle. He appreciated the outdoors; loved to fish and took pride in his yard. Doyle enjoyed Dr. Pepper and always shared it with his grandbabies. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tipton where he served as deacon for over 38 years.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jane Chambers of the home; one son, Rocky Chambers of Tipton; one daughter, Robbi Howe and her husband Lewis of Blanchard; one brother, Travis Chamber and Audrey Kittelson of Tulsa; one sister, Lonita Capshew and her husband Charlie of Owasso; grandchildren: Shea Gordon and her husband Miles; Tara Howe; Mindi Combs and her husband Justin; Drew Chambers and his wife, Jordan; Chelsea Chambers and Raegan Chambers; great-grandchildren: Jaaron and Trevin Gordon; Asher and Sloane Chambers and Jace and Madilyn Combs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Irene Chambers; and two sisters: Melba Flick and Lynette White.
Memorial contribution may be made to the First Baptist Church in Tipton or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
