Willis Attocknie Jr., 76, passed away on March 3, 2023, in Lawton, OK. He was born on Nov. 27, 1947, to Roberta Hawzipta Attocknie and Willis Attocknie Sr.

Willis was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lawton, Oklahoma. Willis was enrolled with the Comanche Nation; he was also of Kiowa descent. He graduated from Lawton High School in Lawton, Oklahoma. In his early years he was employed with different banks as an accountant. He also did several other jobs. He loved playing baseball and watching all sports. Will loved to watch track, high jumping.

