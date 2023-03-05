Willis Attocknie Jr., 76, passed away on March 3, 2023, in Lawton, OK. He was born on Nov. 27, 1947, to Roberta Hawzipta Attocknie and Willis Attocknie Sr.
Willis was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lawton, Oklahoma. Willis was enrolled with the Comanche Nation; he was also of Kiowa descent. He graduated from Lawton High School in Lawton, Oklahoma. In his early years he was employed with different banks as an accountant. He also did several other jobs. He loved playing baseball and watching all sports. Will loved to watch track, high jumping.
He is survived by his sister, Fanchon Attocknie; brother, Alvie Attocknie; nephews: Darin Attocknie, Kevin Attocknie, and Keith Attocknie; aunt, Nettie Soontay Sandoval; great nephew, Dalton Attocknie; and great niece, Emmily Attocknie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Jesse and Linward Attocknie; nephew, Darin Attocknie Jr.; grandmother, Alice Soontay; uncles: Howard Soontay Jr., Richard Soontay, Robert Soontay, Hank Tomahsah; and aunts: Bernice Key, Kertha Hogan and Cora Tiddark
A viewing will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at West Cache Creek in Apache, OK, under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.