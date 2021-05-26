Funeral service for Willine Guydon will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael D. Logan of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Willine Guydon, 76, Lawton, went to her Heavenly home Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Plano, Texas. She was born Feb. 1, 1945 in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Curly and Pauline (Riles) Butler. She was the youngest of five children. Willine received her secondary education at the now historically black Holman School in Stuttgart, Arkansas. She attended AM & N College in Pine Bluff, Arkansas where she studied nursing.
On Aug. 31, 1969 Willine married First Sgt. (Retired) Lee Chester Guydon in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Lee had just returned from Vietnam. With three kids in tow, the family headed to Germany where their only daughter, Toni was born. As they traveled to different duty stations, Willine held several different jobs. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. In 1986, after Lee retired, the family made Lawton their home. They joined Galilee Missionary Baptist Church under Rev. L.K. Jones. She was very active and involved at Galilee. The Galilee Church was her extended family.
Willine was preceded in death by the love of her life, Lee Chester, her parents, three brothers, two sisters, and two sons.
Willine leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Toni of Plano, Texas; sons: Darry(Esther) of Lubbock, Texas; Garry(Yolanda) of Stuttgart, Arkansas; Kenneth(Rosalend) of El Paso, Texas; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren, and a god-daughter, Janarie along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
