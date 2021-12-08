Graveside services for Williestine D. Magee will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. — 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2021 at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Services.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com

Tags

Recommended for you