Graveside Services for Willie “Noot” Jones Jr., 90, Temple, will be at the Temple Cemetery, Temple, at Noon, on Friday, April 30, 20021, under the direction of the Hart-Wyatt funeral Home in Temple. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 29,2021 at 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, April 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Willie “Noot” Jones Jr. was born to Willie Jones Sr. and Iretha (Goudeau) Jones on Aug. 17, 1930 in Pierce, and departed this life in Temple, on April 24, 2021 at the age of 90 years, 8 months and 7 days.
Noot grew up in Pierce, and as a young man moved to Temple, where he has made his home since that time. He was a Master Carpenter and Construction Forman most of his life. He worked on many different buildings at Fort Sill, including the hospital. He was a member of the Carpenters Union.
He loved building bird houses, reading, country music, telling jokes and he loved his family. He had no children but he loved his nieces and nephews as his own. He was blessed to spend his last year of life with Sheryl Jones.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Sr. and Iretha; his brother, Billy Jones; his sisters, Jean Stack, Elouise Wooten and Irma Jones.
Survivors include: one sister, Lillian Johnson of San Pedro, CA and he was blessed to call Patricia Lynch, Kenneth Jones, Richard West and Sheryl Jones his children, he also had many grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.