Funeral for Willie Martinez will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Wuse Cara, Holy Family Catholic Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Willie Martinez, age 91, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Oklahoma City. He was born in Fort Cobb, to Rose and Paul Martinez on Nov. 20, 1931. He moved to Lawton in 1933 and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School until 1946, and later graduated from Lawton High School in 1951.
He attended Cameron Junior College and was in the Army Reserve in the 95th Infantry Division, entering active duty on Oct. 5, 1952. Prior to reporting to his overseas unit, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Williamson on Feb. 7, 1953.
After his military service, he entered civil service in 1955, leaving in 1959 to work as district representative for American Tobacco Company. He returned to Civil Service in 1961, serving in the Operations Division of the Departments of Observation, Guided Missile, Command and Leadership, Target Acquisition. He transferred to Directorate of Doctrine and Training at Snow Hall, as chief of resident training until his retirement in 1988 after almost 35 years of service.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacy and husband, Jeff, Blue Springs, Missouri; sons: Ron and wife, Angela, Roswell, New Mexico; Daniel and wife, Joyce, Uniontown, Ohio and Matthew and wife, Kristina, Oklahoma City. He is also survived by two sisters: Linda Glover, Elgin, and June Martinez, Oklahoma City; five brothers: Paul (Dizzy), Lawton; Roland (Nino), Chula Vista, California; Otto and wife, Carolyn, Edmond; Eddie and wife, Inez, Boise, Idaho and Jerry and wife, Kathy, Yukon; 19 wonderful grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and friends and most of all, a true friend and faithful companion of twenty years, Jackie Cowan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, three sisters: Margie Petty, Doris Wood and Kathy Skiles, and two brothers: Fred and Carl.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Remember, we are all travelers in this world, from birth to death, we travel between the eternities........
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
