Willie Carter passed away on Oct. 28, 2021 with his son at his side.
Willie was born on Jan. 15, 1959 In Germany to Glen and Joyce Carter. Willie grew up in Lawton. He spent many years working at Colorgraphics print shop operating the printing presses. An avid pool player, he played pool most of his life. In recent years, Willie won multiple league MVPs in the local pool league. Willie married Barbara Copeland (Wilson) and they had one daughter Jennifer Carter. Willie later married Karen Carter (Joyner) and they had two children: Jestin (Jesse) Carter and Taylor Carter. Willie loved watching sports, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers, Nascar, and anything Oklahoma Sooners.
If Willie wasn’t playing pool or watching some sort of sporting event, you could find him lounging around exploring Netflix. Willie was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and an amazing friend to all those who knew him.
Willie is preceded in death by his father Glen, and his sister Becky.
He is survived by his brothers: Terry, George, Donny, and Hal; his mother Joyce; his daughter, Jennifer and son-in-law Vernon; grandson, Kevin; great-granddaughter, Ka’Mani; his daughter, Taylor; his son, Jestin (Jesse) and grandson Landon.
Willie did not want a service, but his son is arranging an honorary pool tournament in Lawton in his name to be announced at a later date.