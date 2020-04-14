Private funeral mass for William V. “Billy” Geiger will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sterling with Rev. Rayanna Narisetti, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sterling Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Friends may view from 9:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
William V. “Billy” Geiger age 65, of Sterling, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home. He was born to Henry H. and Carol (Dodson) Geiger in Lawton on October 6, 1954. He married Kimberly Kaye Kovacs on June 6, 1980 in Sterling. She died July 31, 2017. Mr. Geiger graduated from Sterling High School in 1972. He had farmed all of his life.
Survivors include three children and their spouses; Cheyenne Nicole and Justin Shane Taff, Rush Springs, William Stanton and Lindsay Kay Geiger, Marlow and Bradley Shawn and Kendra Leann Geiger, Sterling, six grandchildren; Alli Lynn Geiger, Wyatt Ty Geiger, Grady Tres Geiger, Bailey Leann Girone-Geiger, Kenley Shawn Geiger and Braden Hunter Geiger, his mother, Carol Geiger, Sterling and four siblings; Linda Warner, Sterling, Jeanie Smith, Nevada, Missouri, Henry H. Geiger, Jr., Sterling and Mary Lake, Hobbs, New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his wife and father.
