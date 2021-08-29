Funeral service for lifetime Lawton resident, William Tom Glover, Jr., 64, of Kerrville, Texas will be held at noon on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Glover passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
William was born on Nov. 10, 1956 at Reynolds Army Hospital on Fort Sill to William Tom Glover, Sr. and Doris L. (Pursley) Glover. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school. He joined the United States Army in June of 1974 and served his country as a helicopter mechanic until his honorable discharge in June of 1977. William then begin his career with civil service at Fort Sill, retiring in 2001. William moved to Kerrville, Texas in January of 2020 with his wife, Vickie (Cooper) Glover. He loved fishing and playing basketball. Music was his life and he enjoyed all kinds of music. He was a member of the VFW and a member of Impact Christian Church in Kerrville, Texas. He loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie Glover, of the home; three sons and their spouses: Aaron and Cheyenne Glover, of Charleston, SC; Sheldon and Kisara Golver-Keller, of Pauls Valley; and Keith Cheatham Jr. and Meagan Cheatham, of Sterling City, TX; four daughters and their spouses: Rachael Glover and Robert Martinez, of Lawton; Lydia Glover, of Lawton; Brittney Glover, of Apache; and Melissa and Ryan Ward, of Rio Rancho, NM; his brother, Guy Glover, of Oklahoma City; six sisters and spouses: Anita Glover, of Grove; Debra Bueno, of Lawton; Doris Jean Glover, of Lawton; Patsy and Bill Wakeham, of Oklahoma City; Mary and Steve McNeil, of Elgin; and Nancy and Steven Croley, of Lawton; 13 grandchildren: Adaline; Kyson; Bryan; Braylin; Blake; Kaisley; Lakyn; Lukah; Phoebe; Isaac; Lane; Korbin; and Kiann; his nieces and nephews: Amanda; Josh; Anna; Amy; Matthew; Patricia; and Chris; and a host of loving friends including special friends/brothers: Gary Griggs; Herb Griggs; Henry Triche, and Will McCrary.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Jeanette Glover.