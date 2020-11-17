William Todd Dupler of Newcastle, Oklahoma passed away on November 11, 2020 due to an accident. Todd was born on April 7, 1973, in Lawton, Oklahoma to parents William “Bill” and Janice Ann (Pollan) Dupler.
Todd attended school in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton in 1991. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1996. He began his career at Deaconess Hospital in the emergency room, then at Fresenius Dialysis, and worked in the Cardiothoracic (801) ICU at Baptist Hospital. He left ICU nursing to attend Missouri State University and obtained his Master’s degree in Nurse Anesthesia, graduating in 2010. He was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center from 2010 until his death. Todd owned and operated Heartland Anesthesia Consultants beginning in 2011, growing his business to provide anesthesia services to multiple locations. Todd’s success in his career was due to his skill as a CRNA but also in his ability to form meaningful relationships with everyone he worked with.
Todd married Amanda on December 10, 2004. They created a wonderful life together, and their three sons Noah, Caleb, and Gavin, completed their family. Todd’s greatest joys in life came in time spent with his wife and sons.
Surviving to honor Todd’s memory are his loving wife, Amanda and their sons, Noah, Caleb, and Gavin all of the home. He is survived by his sister, Lori and husband, Rickard Franz of Lawton, brother-in-law Scott Condict of Moore, sister-in-law Susan Hodges of Newcastle, brother-in-law Mark and his wife, Dawn Condict of Moore. He is also survived by his parents-in-law Wendell and Betty Condict of Moore; Uncle and Aunts, Bobby and Judy Gayle Pollan, Sharon Dupler, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews including, Tyler and his wife, Sarah Franz, of Mustang, and Caylee Franz of Lawton; many friends, coworkers, and his beloved dog Zeus.
Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jan Dupler; paternal grandparents, Lloyd W. and Bertha Dupler, and maternal grandparents, Ishmael and Nobie Pollan.
A celebration of Todd’s life will be held at Newcastle First Baptist Church, 1650 N. Main St., Newcastle, OK on Tuesday November 17 at 2:00 pm. Graveside services will be immediately following at Newcastle Memorial Gardens, 3287 S. Main St., Newcastle, OK. The family requests that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, the Todd Dupler Memorial Fund has been set up to benefit their sons. Donations may be sent to First United Bank, 10731 S. Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73170.