COWPENS, S.C. — Mr. William S. Grimes, 74, of Cowpens, S.C, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. He was born Jan. 8, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, to the late William Henry and Emelda Mary Keller Grimes.
Mr. Grimes was a member of Eden Wesleyan Church where he taught Sunday school. He was employed with Goodyear for over 35 years, and was involved with Robert E. Greiner School for the Handicapped in Oklahoma. Mr. Grimes enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and playing softball.
Mr. Grimes is survived by a daughter, Heather Darnell and her husband, Clayton; sons: Charles Grimes and his wife Ruby, David Grimes, and William Grimes; a stepson, Bill Schooley; a sister, Mary Carroll; a sister-in-law, Kim Bryant; grandchildren,: Nikki and Heaven Grimes, Amber King, Nicholas Yoning, Brooke Grimes and Liliana Grimes; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Grimes was predeceased by his wife, Leahanna Parameter Grimes; a brother, Pat Grimes; and a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Grimes.
A funeral service will be held at noon Nov. 11, 2021, at Eden Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Richard Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.