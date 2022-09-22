William Robert Clark Jones, 47, of Lawton, passed away on Thursday Sept. 15, 2022, in Oklahoma City. William was born on Jan. 20, 1975, to Roy Sr. and Elsie (Smith) Jones in Hobart. He graduated in 1993, from Hobart High School. He worked for CR Industries and Wal-Mart. William has two children Haven and William Jones II. William always enjoyed spending time with his family, playing video games, and watching his sports. You always knew he was always catching whatever game that was on. He loved his sooners and Chicago Cubs. William will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
William is survived by his daughter, Haven Jones of Arizona; son, William Jones II and fiance, Ashley Owings of Snyder; grandchildren: Bobby Jones; William Jones III; Stryker Owings; Saphira Jones, and Creed Jones all of Snyder; mother of his children, Amanda Velasquez of Frederick; sister: Gena Jones of Oklahoma City; Roy Jones Jr. of Hobart, and a host of other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Sr. and Elsie Jones; maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and Uncle Danny Jones.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home Chapel, Hobart.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Hobart. Interment will be at Hobart Rose Cemetery, Hobart.
Services under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Hobart.