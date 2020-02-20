Funeral service for William Richard (Rick) Fritsch, Jr., will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor officiating.
Entombment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum, Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
William Richard (Rick) Fritsch, Jr., 67, Lawton passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home in Lawton. He was born October 2, 1952 in Lawton, Oklahoma to William Richard (Bill) and Vivian Fritsch. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in May of 1970. He received his Bachelors in Communications from the University of Oklahoma in 1977. His first marriage to Deedra White ended with her death. On April 9, 1983 he married Melissa DeFord at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. A son Jonathan Andrew Fritsch was born during this marriage, before the marriage ended in divorce. Having met on a blind date, Rick married Janice Ourand on November 26, 1994 in Lawton. Rick was involved in the radio business for over forty years, starting out as an announcer at KCCO and KRLG-FM. After collage and working in the Oklahoma City area, he returned to his home town and was one of the founding owners of KMGZ-FM, better known as “Magic 95”. He, along with his partners, built the station and put it on the air November 1, 1982. Rick later moved to the company’s co-owned KDOK and KEYP-FM in Tyler, Texas. Rick later moved back to Lawton and in 1992 built his own station KBZQ-FM (“The Breeze 95.5”) and was the owner/manager as well as on the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra Board and the Budget and Allocations Committee of Arts for All at the time of his death. Previously he had belonged to Ambucs, Ducks Unlimited and the Lawton Community Theatre Board. In 2003 he received the Bill Crawford Memorial Media in the Arts Governor’s Arts Award.
Rick is survived by his wife of the home, his mother, his son and his younger brother Phil and his family.
He was preceded in death by his father.
In Lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra; PO Box 1473 Lawton, OK 73502 or Arts for All, PO Box 592, Lawton, OK 73502 or to the charity of donor’s choice.
