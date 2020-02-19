Funeral service for William Richard “Rick” Fritsch, Jr. will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
William Richard “Rick” Fritsch, Jr., 67, Lawton passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his home in Lawton.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.