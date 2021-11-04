Funeral service for William Lee will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
William Lee, 98, Lawton, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Lawton. He was born to the late Willie and Katie (Peters) Lee on Dec, 25, 1922, in Tatums. He attended the Tatums Public School System. He was married to the late Norma Jean Fuller Lee. William was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was man of wisdom and great strength. He had a good sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He worked for Civil Service at Reynolds Army Community Hospital, retiring after 30 years.
He received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at the Oil Springs Baptist Church in Oil Springs. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in his garden, tinkering with automobiles, sitting under his big shade tree, playing dominoes with family and friends and cooking.
He leaves to cherish his beautiful memories, three daughters: Carolyn (Dennis) Newton of Lawton; Willie Mae (Philip) McCormack of Sapulpa; Lenora (Charles) Colbert of Slick; two sons: Billy (Carolyn) Lee of Tulsa and Edward Lee of Kellyville; 24 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, 59 great great-grandchildren, two great great great-grandchildren; three sisters: Gertrude Polk of Jacksonville, Florida, Georgia Corbin of Council Bluff, Nebraska and Marcell Sneed of Tacoma, Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
William Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lee; parents, Willie and Katie Lee; two daughters, Shirley Jones and Virginia Littleton; one son, William Lee Jr.; three sisters; and four brothers.