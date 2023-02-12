In the early morning of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, William R. ‘Bill’ Krummrei passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Norman, knowing he was loved and safe with family near.
Bill was born on Dec. 16, 1940, in Merrill, Wisconsin. His life path steered him toward an education at Cameron University and a successful career in the U.S. Army where he served for 32 years attaining the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. Bill met and married Roswitha in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 1958. They and their four children moved and traveled abroad as well as throughout the US for many years as a part of his service. During this time, Bill served two tours in Vietnam and one in South Korea prior to his retirement. He was a decorated soldier earning multiple awards and medals.
After retiring, Bill worked with Northrop Grumman in aerospace and defense. He ultimately settled into a dream job at Billingsley Ford in Lawton, where he indulged his passion for cars in the company of friends, colleagues and loyal customers.
Bill’s hobbies and diverse interests included automotive restoration, mechanics and classic cars. He enjoyed military and European history as well as classic rock and the music of his idol Elvis. Bill was an avid Bronco and Cowboys fan and in the spirit of being a sports fanatic who admired fitness, enjoyed weightlifting and running. His enjoyment of the outdoors was typically the serenity of boating on Lake Lawtonka where he assumed the captain’s chair, sharing the lake with his family.
Of all of his interests, Bill’s passion was his family dedicating his love and attention to their well-being — always.
Bill’s enduring legacy is his extraordinary character of generosity, integrity, playful personality, patience, lively wit and compassion. This gentle man of goodwill and kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Marian Roth; his son-in-law, Steven Stairs; and his beloved wife, Roswitha.
He is survived by his four children: Patrick Krummrei (Susan) of Greeley, Colorado; Deonne Linzie (Richard) of Michigan; Belinda Stairs of Washington, and James Krummrei (Billie) of Norman. He is also survived by his six treasured grandchildren: Hillary Massey, (Blaine), Hunter and Haven Linzie, Samantha and Joshua Stairs and Chloe Krummrei.