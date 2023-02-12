In the early morning of Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, William R. ‘Bill’ Krummrei passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Norman, knowing he was loved and safe with family near.

Bill was born on Dec. 16, 1940, in Merrill, Wisconsin. His life path steered him toward an education at Cameron University and a successful career in the U.S. Army where he served for 32 years attaining the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. Bill met and married Roswitha in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 1958. They and their four children moved and traveled abroad as well as throughout the US for many years as a part of his service. During this time, Bill served two tours in Vietnam and one in South Korea prior to his retirement. He was a decorated soldier earning multiple awards and medals.

