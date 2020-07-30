Graveside service for William Meehan, 57, of Elgin, OK will be held 11:00am, Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 6pm until 8pm qt the Elgin Funeral Home.
Bill Meehan passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK at the age of 57.
Bill Meehan was born September 23, 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Robert and Mary Meehan. His father served in the military, so he was able to experience lots of different places with his family before settling in Elgin, OK where he graduated high school in 1981. Bill graduated from West Point on May 28, 1986. He was later honorably discharged in 1991. He was very passionate about serving his country. Bill enjoyed listening to old country music, reading books, playing pool and dominoes, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by 6 sisters: Kathy Taranto and Tony, of FL, Debbie Lee and Larry, of SC, Terri Seidel and Mike, of KS, Susie Mahan and Troy, of SC, Mary Fehring, of OK, and Barbie Edings and Keith, of KS; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Corina Jayna Meehan; his parents: Robert and Mary Meehan; his brother Robert Meehan Jr.; his brother in law, John Fehring; and his niece, Megan Fehring.