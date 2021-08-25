William Mark Miller was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, to William Henry and Charlsa Bishop Miller on March 2, 1948, as the last of four kids. He grew up in Grandfield and graduated as the valedictorian of the GHS Class of 1966.
From there, he headed for Stillwater, to follow in his father’s footsteps to attend Oklahoma State University. While attending Oklahoma State University, he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, held office in the Block and Bridal Club, Blue Key Club and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science in 1970. Mark was a member of the Oklahoma State University Meat Judging Team throughout college, where he traveled across the country representing OSU. Some of Mark’s fondest college memories and stories were made during his time at AGR and judging trips while on the “meats team” at Oklahoma State University.
Throughout college, Mark worked at the OSU Swine Facility. When he was not busy with academics, fraternity life and the judging team, Mark spent his summers selling Bible books across the Southern United States for Southwestern Company, where he earned “top salesman” honors and paid his way through college.
Mark married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Johnnie June Reid, on Dec. 20, 1969, at First Baptist Church of Grandfield. They made their home in Ponca City, where he worked for Rodeo Meats in Ark City, Kan., then on to Wilson’s Company in Oklahoma City, also earning recognition and promotions for his vision, leadership and interpersonal skills during this tenure with both companies. In 1975, Mark and Johnnie moved back to their hometown of Grandfield to continue the Miller family legacy of farming and ranching, which was what he always desired to do. Mark spent his entire life in agriculture and loved working with cattle and the land on the family farms in both Tillman and Cotton counties.
Mark raised his two children, Monica Leigh and Jonathan Mark Miller, in Grandfield, along with his two nephews, James and Henry Reid. Mark was a devoted husband and father. Mark has been described by all who truly knew him, especially his wife and children, as “the greatest man they ever knew”.
Mark’s grandchildren describe him as their mentor, role model for life and a true Godly example. He loved them fiercely with all he had. Miller, his oldest and his namesake encouraged his Papa Mark to start a cow calf herd that is part of the ranch today. Myah gave names to all of the bulls in the herd, and she always held a special place in her Papa’s heart. Londi loved to see her Papa’s face in the crowd at her productions and baby Emmie learned to love the cows and the land because of her Papa Mark.
Proverbs 17:6, tells us that “Grandchildren are the crown of the aged, and the glory of the children is their fathers”. Mark Miller lived this scripture in real time throughout his life. We know Mark has a glorious crown in Heaven, and he brought glory and happiness to all who had the privilege to truly know his heart during his time on this earth.
Mark was a committed servant to his personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He committed his life to Christ when he was only five years old at the First Baptist Church in Grandfield, where he attended throughout his youth. Thereafter, he served in many capacities throughout his life at the First Baptist Church of Burkburnett, Texas, including but not limited to, Deacon Body member, chairman of the Deacon Body, pastor search committee member, youth handbell leader, church choir member and soloist and has taught adult Sunday School since he joined the church in 1975. Mark faithfully served the Lord and loved his church family with all of his heart.
William Mark Miller met his Lord and Savior with a smile on his face as he entered through the majestic gates of Heaven on Aug. 21, 2021, while doing the work he loved to do most in his life, working cattle on the family farm.
Mark is survived by his wife, Johnnie June Reid of Grandfield; his daughter, Monica Miller Collison and her husband John of Edmond; his son, Jonathan Mark Miller of Edmond; James Reid and his wife Cassie of Trophy Club, Texas, and Hank Reid of Hollywood, Calif,; his grandchildren: Miller and Myah Wilke of Edmond; Londi Reid of Wichita Falls, Texas and Emmie Reid of Trophy Club, Texas, his sister, Charla Beth Parker and her husband Larry of Alva; sisters-in-law: Kathy Baughman of Grandfield; and Gwen Adams and her husband DD of Randlett; along with multiple nieces and nephews.
Mark was predeceased by his father and mother, William Henry and Charlsa Bishop Miller of Grandfield; his brother, David Douglas Miller of Springfield, Mo., and his sister, Verta Laura Smith of Penrose, Colo.
A celebration of Mark’s life is scheduled for 1 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett, Texas, with graveside services to follow at the Grandfield Cemetery.
Funeral services are being handled by Gray Funeral Home of Grandfield.
A family visitation is scheduled for Thursday evening, Aug. 26, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home in Grandfield.