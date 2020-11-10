William “Leon” Dollins, 95, Altus, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, November 12, 2020 in the Kincannon Memorial Chapel with Lynn Rudd and Max Rudd officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow in the Restlawn Cemetery under the direction of the Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Leon was born on July 2, 1925 in Friendship, Oklahoma to William A. and Velma Lee (Peek) Dollins. He attended Prairie Hill, Victory and Duke Schools. Leon married Vada May Reames on July 22, 1948 in Altus, Oklahoma. She passed away on January 20, 1963. He then married Georgia L. Holder on August 21, 1965 in Altus. Leon farmed wheat and cotton in the Jackson County area for many years before retiring. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. Leon was a loyal member of the Yeldell Masonic Lodge #196 for over 50 years and was a 32nd Degree Mason.
His parents; first wife, Vada May; son, Donald Ray Dollins; two brothers, O’Brien and Homer Dollins; and a daughter-in-law, Kim Rollins, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Georgia Louise Dollins, of the home; four sons, Lynn Dale Dollins and wife, Doris, Scrub Dollins and wife, Donna, Wyndell Dollins and wife, Jennifer, and Gary Rollins and wife, Fancy; a daughter, Raelene Rollins; 10 grandchildren, Betsy Reynolds and husband, James, Charlie Dollins and wife, Lindsey, Katie Brewer and husband, Josh, Kyle Dollins and wife, Allison, Garrett Dollins, Kyndell Dollins, Dusty Terry and husband, Clay, Jimmie Kate Cope and husband, Jacob, Elizabeth Hogg and husband, Mark, and Neal Rollins; 18 great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Betty Dollins; and many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at kincannonfuneralhome.com