With deep sadness, we announce the passing of William Kenneth “Bill” Brickwedde. Bill departed this world on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Lawton, at the age of 73. He was born on March 19, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, and lovingly adopted by Robert and Alexandra Brickwedde.

Bill’s childhood was spent in Royal Oak, Michigan, where he completed his high school education. Following his passion for serving his country, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and rose to the rank of Sergeant. After his honorable discharge, he made Lawton, his new home, embarking on a diverse professional journey. Throughout his life, Bill worked for KSWO Television Station, Herzig Sew and Vac, and even operated a karaoke business.

Recommended for you