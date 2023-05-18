With deep sadness, we announce the passing of William Kenneth “Bill” Brickwedde. Bill departed this world on Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Lawton, at the age of 73. He was born on March 19, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, and lovingly adopted by Robert and Alexandra Brickwedde.
Bill’s childhood was spent in Royal Oak, Michigan, where he completed his high school education. Following his passion for serving his country, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and rose to the rank of Sergeant. After his honorable discharge, he made Lawton, his new home, embarking on a diverse professional journey. Throughout his life, Bill worked for KSWO Television Station, Herzig Sew and Vac, and even operated a karaoke business.
A Catholic, Bill found comfort and solace in his faith. Additionally, he held an unwavering loyalty to the Detroit Lions, his beloved football team.
Bill is survived by his sister-in-law, Karen Brickwedde; along with his niece, Kimberly De Shais, and nephew, Thomas Brickwedde Jr.; his son, Matt Mosqueda and two grandchildren, Matthew Jr. and Jacob. Moreover, he leaves behind his biological siblings from his birth mother, Karen Willmore, Patricia Claney, Bruce Smith, Jeanne Sen, Janice McKennan, Mark Smith, and Lisa Grieco-Kacmarski, his step-mother, Betty Andreasson, as well as several siblings from his birth father.
Sadly, he was predeceased by his adopted parents and a brother, Thomas Brickwedde.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at University Church of Christ. The service may be viewed online at the University Church of Christ Lawton Facebook page. Bill will be interred with military honors in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.