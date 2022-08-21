William James Weaver died Dec. 16, 2020, at the age of 92 in Corpus Christi, Texas, after a brief illness. He was born to Minnie (Ueckert) and James M. “Jim” Weaver in Fletcher, Jan. 9, 1928.
William J. attended Fletcher Public Schools and graduated from Fletcher High School in 1945. He married his high school sweetheart Blanche E. Vogel Aug. 7, 1949, in Fletcher. He graduated from University of Oklahoma in 1951 with a B.S. in Geology.
William and Blanche were the parents of Janice S. born April 6, 1951, and Pamela Sue born March 21, 1954. They lived in Fletcher, and he worked in the Weaver Hardware and Furniture Co. The family moved to Buffalo, South Dakota, in 1955 and then to Dickinson, North Dakota where he worked for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.
In 1957, William moved his family to Graham, Texas, to work for Elgin Corporation as a petroleum engineer. He worked in Abilene, Midland, Wichita Falls, Corpus Christi, and Houston in the oilfields of Texas for Lane Wells and Dresser Atlas until he took early retirement in 1983 due to his wife’s poor health. In 1984, they moved back to Fletcher. In 1989, Blanche died in Lawton. In 1992, William moved to Corpus Christi to enjoy saltwater fishing and his retirement.
He was a loving husband, parent, and grandfather, and he was devoted to his family. He had many special friendships throughout his life, and he will be missed by family, friends, and neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved wife Blanche.
He is survived by daughters: Jan Weaver of Corpus Christi, TX and Pam Schmidt of Fredericksburg, TX; grandchildren : Joshua Schmidt of San Antonio, TX; Heather Schiefelbein of Humble, TX; and great-grandchildren: Madison and Jackson Schiefelbein and Brendon Schmidt.
Arrangements were handled by Del Angel Funeral Home of Corpus Christi, TX. William J. Weaver will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Blanche in the Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher.