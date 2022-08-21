William James Weaver died Dec. 16, 2020, at the age of 92 in Corpus Christi, Texas, after a brief illness. He was born to Minnie (Ueckert) and James M. “Jim” Weaver in Fletcher, Jan. 9, 1928.

William J. attended Fletcher Public Schools and graduated from Fletcher High School in 1945. He married his high school sweetheart Blanche E. Vogel Aug. 7, 1949, in Fletcher. He graduated from University of Oklahoma in 1951 with a B.S. in Geology.