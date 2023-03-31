William “Howard” Fleshman Jr, 71, of Anadarko, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2023 in Oklahoma City. He was born on May 15, 1951 to Col. William and Dorothy (Ford) Fleshman in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Howard grew up in many places due to his father’s career in the military. He loved to travel and his family eventually settled down in Lawton. He graduated high school from Lawton High in 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Cameron University in 1975.
Howard met the love of his life, Stephanie Caudle in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were united in marriage on June 4, 1977 at Holy City. To this union were born two children: Kristy and Steven Fleshman. Howard was the Manager of Information Services for Western Farmers Electric Company and retired in 2015 after over 30 years of honorable service.
In his free time, Howard was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed softball, golfing, hunting, fishing, grilling, and going on adventures with his grandkids. He was a member of the St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Anadarko. His laugh and smile were contagious and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Caudle of Anadarko; children: Steven Fleshman and companion Jessica Barnett of Anadarko, and Kristy Fleshman and companion Tyler Caid of Midwest City; grandchildren: Taylor Caid, Colton Caid, Damien Seals, and Phoenix Fleshman; siblings: Gerald Fleshman and wife Janet Fleshman of Lawton; Cheryl Boehme and companion Peter Doty of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Cindy Jurik and husband John Jurik of Fort Worth, Texas; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Dorothy (Ford) Fleshman.
There will be a Rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anadarko. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anadarko. Interment will be at Memory Lane Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ray and Martha’s funeral home, Anadarko.