William “Howard” Fleshman Jr, 71, of Anadarko, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2023 in Oklahoma City. He was born on May 15, 1951 to Col. William and Dorothy (Ford) Fleshman in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Howard grew up in many places due to his father’s career in the military. He loved to travel and his family eventually settled down in Lawton. He graduated high school from Lawton High in 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Cameron University in 1975.