Funeral service for William “Gene” Fikes, 79, of Geronimo, Oklahoma is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. Fikes passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 in Lawton.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
Updated: January 10, 2021 @ 5:47 am
